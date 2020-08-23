The commemoration ceremonies took place to honor servicemen who died as Shehids in Tovuz battles (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

The commemoration ceremonies took place to honor servicemen who have died as Shehids (martyrs) during the battles while repelling an enemy attack in the direction of the Tovuz region of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Under the instruction of the Minister of Defense, a group of servicemen has visited the graves of Major General Polad Hashimov, Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev, and other Shehids, laid wreaths and flowers, honored their memory and, on behalf of the leadership of the Ministry, once again expressed condolences to their families.

Shehids’ family members (members of martyr families), their comrades-in-arms of Shehids, representatives of local executive authorities, government agencies, public organizations, and veterans took part in the commemoration ceremonies held in different regions.