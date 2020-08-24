Navy commanders of Azerbaijan, Russia discuss military co-op (FOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

Commander of the Azerbaijani Navy, Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov, met with a delegation headed by Deputy Commander of the Russian Navy, Vice Admiral Vladimir Kasatonov, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, issues of military cooperation in the Caspian Sea, the organization of mutual visits of warships of the two countries and other issues were discussed.

Following the meeting, a press conference was held with the participation of the heads of the delegations of the participating countries, members of the judicial committee, as well as local and foreign journalists.