Discussions on Baku metro reopening underway

Discussions on reopening the Baku metro are underway taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological situation, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on Aug. 29, Trend reports.