Azerbaijan confirms 64 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 277 new COVID-19 cases, 64 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 42,381 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 39,468 of them have recovered, and 612 people have died. Currently, 2,301 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,865 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,187,136 tests have been conducted so far.