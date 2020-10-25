Azerbaijan confirms 228 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 946 new COVID-19 cases, 228 patients have recovered and seven patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 49,959 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 41,279 of them have recovered, and 671 people have died. Currently, 8,009 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,037 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,291,534 tests have been conducted so far.