Azerbaijan confirms 598 more COVID-19 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:20)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,346 new COVID-19 cases, 598 patients have recovered and 15 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 67,392 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 50,009 of them have recovered, and 867 people have died. Currently, 16,516 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,592 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,457,177 tests have been conducted so far.