Azerbaijani private enterprises recommended limiting number of employees
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.19
Trend:
The Azerbaijani institutions and organizations involved in the private and other sectors have been recommended to limit the number of employees to 30 percent and transfer the remaining employees to the distant working regime, Trend reports on Nov.19 referring to the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 (GMT+4) December 28, 2020, to prevent the spread of coronavirus and its possible consequences
Up until now, 81,397 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 58,111 of them have recovered, and 1,030 people have died. Currently, 22,256 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
Latest
Azerbaijan taking important measures to prevent coronavirus infection in military hospitals - Assistant to president
Head of department of Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units appointed to new position
Journalists in liberated Fuzuli shown 'Tochka-U' missile wreckage - results of Armenian attacks (PHOTO/VIDEO)
German Development Cooperation has donated new office equipment to the Municipalities of Racha-Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti