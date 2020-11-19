Azerbaijani private enterprises recommended limiting number of employees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.19

Trend:

The Azerbaijani institutions and organizations involved in the private and other sectors have been recommended to limit the number of employees to 30 percent and transfer the remaining employees to the distant working regime, Trend reports on Nov.19 referring to the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 (GMT+4) December 28, 2020, to prevent the spread of coronavirus and its possible consequences

Up until now, 81,397 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 58,111 of them have recovered, and 1,030 people have died. Currently, 22,256 people are under treatment in special hospitals.