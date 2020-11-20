Victory march on liberation of Aghdam district held in Baku (PHOTOS)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20
Trend:
The people of Azerbaijan, living with the joy of liberation of the lands that had been under occupation for almost 30 years, has again organized a victorious march in the Martyrs' Alley on November 20, Trend reports.
This time, the victorious march took place on the occasion of the liberation of Aghdam district from the Armenian occupation.
Photo report from the victorious march:
