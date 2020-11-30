Azerbaijani agency unveils number of munitions found since Sept.27
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.30
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) received 2,061 operational calls from Sept.27 through Nov.30, 2020, on the basis of which 1,543 operational and urgent measures were taken, the agency’s Director Gazanfar Ahmadov said at a briefing, Trend reports.
According to Ahmadov, during the mentioned period 727 unexploded shells, 4,330 antipersonnel mines, 1,110 anti-tank mines, 1,743 anti-tank mine fuses, 76 detonators, 1,393 9N235 bombs, 10,730 bullets of various calibers, 2 gas grenades, 168 grams of gunpowder, 27 metrological radio direction finders used for military purposes, 7 drones (defused), 2 missile chips and 1,643 unexploded missile fragments were found.
