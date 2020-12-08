Azerbaijan extends restrictions on Baku metro use due to COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

Special quarantine regime imposed in Azerbaijan amid coronavirus pandemic has been extended until 06:00 on January 31, 2021, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The restriction on passenger traffic in the Baku Metro has been extended until 06:00 on January 31, 2021.

Due to increase in coronavirus infections, Azerbaijan is strengthening measures across the country, to curb further spread of the disease.