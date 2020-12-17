Azerbaijan confirms 4,124 new COVID-19 cases, 4,205 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 4,124 new COVID-19 cases, 4,205 patients have recovered and 38 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 191,460 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 127,064 of them have recovered, and 2,088 people have died. Currently, 62,308 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 17,426 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,016,003 tests have been conducted so far.