Azerbaijan extends term for paying urgent extra allowance to COVID-19 fighting doctors

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.8

Trend:

Azerbaijan has extended the terms for the payment of the allowance to health workers taking part in the measures against COVID-19 infection, Trend reports on Jan.8.

In this regard, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers made respective amendments to the decree ‘On determining an urgent extra salary for medical workers fighting against coronavirus infection (COVID-19)’.

According to the amendment, the deadline for the payment of the urgent extra salary for health workers fighting against the COVID-19 infection has been extended until March 31, 2021.

Earlier the period was set until January 1, 2021.

The amount of urgent extra salary for employees of public health institutions related to working conditions associated with COVID-19 infection is determined as follows:

- Three times the official (tariff) salary (for employees carrying out treatment and prophylactic measures);

- Four times the official salary (for workers providing services in the field of emergency medical care, as well as workers of laboratories engaged in the study of biological material, including workers of the Association of Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy and the Institute of Food Safety of Azerbaijan);

- Five times the official (tariff) salary (for employees providing inpatient medical services to patients).