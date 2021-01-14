Azerbaijan ranking among TOP-5 happiest countries, while Armenia - among unhappiest - poll
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14
Trend:
Azerbaijan has revealed out to rank among the five happiest countries with a happiness index of 76 percent, while Armenia is among the unhappiest countries with an index of 12 percent, Trend reports citing Russian media.
This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.
Apart from Armenia, the lowest ratings are for Ukraine (14 percent), Hong Kong (7 percent), Ghana (0), and North Macedonia (-3 percent).
According to the poll, the happiest people live in Kyrgyzstan (85 percent), Kazakhstan (78 percent), Ecuador (77 percent), Colombia (77 percent).
