Azerbaijan upset with UNESCO’s biased statement after Karabakh war – Minister of Culture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Unfortunately, over these 30 years, Azerbaijan has not heard from UNESCO any call to Armenia and Azerbaijan was upset with such a biased statement of the organization after the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Kerimov said at a briefing at the ADA University on Jan. 14, Trend reports.

Kerimov expressed hope that UNESCO will recognize its mistake.

"If they want to send a technical mission in the future, this will happen only within our conditions,” the minister added. “We have not seen an objective assessment from UNESCO. The organization has made two statements on this issue. We hope that UNESCO will act objectively, abandon biased, double standards, and will objectively inform the world about the situation in the liberated Azerbaijani territories."