Azerbaijan makes wearing face masks mandatory both indoor, outdoor (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17
Trend:
Wearing face masks in all indoor and outdoor areas is mandatory in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
According to the headquarters, it’s also necessary to maintain social distance and use other protective means.
