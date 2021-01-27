Houses destroyed by Armenia in Azerbaijan's Tartar being restored - Trend TV reports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

As a result of the Armenian aggression that began on September 27, 2020, over 4,000 objects were damaged in Tartar, Namig Humbatov, First Deputy of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Humbatov, work on the restoration of damaged facilities continues.

“By the order of Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, the construction, repair, and restoration of damaged objects is entrusted to the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture. Construction work has already begun on the basis of the list presented by the State Commission, created for the operational assessment and elimination of damage,” emphasized Humbatov.

He noted that instead of houses that cannot be repaired, it is planned to build 2, 3, 4-room single-type individual houses.

Trend TV presents reportage from Tartar: