Head of Azerbaijani office of Azerbaijan-Israel Int’l Association talks about COVID-19 vaccine (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

Trend:

The side effects are not observed after being vaccinated against COVID-19, Vahid Bayramov, head of the Azerbaijani representative office of the Azerbaijan-Israel International Association, told Trend on Feb. 11.

Bayramov was vaccinated in the second stage as he is 71 years old.

“Today I have been vaccinated with the first dose while the second dose will be injected on March 11,” the head of the Azerbaijani representative office added. “I advise all people older than 65 to be vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19. Old people are weak and it is difficult to resist the virus, therefore it is especially dangerous for people older 65."

Bayramov added that the information about the danger of the coronavirus vaccine is not scientifically substantiated.

"The vaccine which is used in Azerbaijan is safe, so one must not be afraid of vaccination, and this fact has been proved by the information published in scientific sources," the head of the Azerbaijani representative office added.