Azerbaijan names number of economically active citizens for Jan. 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.18

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s economically active population exceeded 5.2 million people as of Feb. 1, 2021, and 4.87 million of them are employed people, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistical Committee.

According to the committee, the number of hired employees reached 1.69 million people, 910,800 people were involved in the public sector of the economy, 781,000 people - in the private sector. The number of employees in the oil and gas sector reached 33,800 people, while in the non-oil sector – over 1.65 million people.

Some 24.3 percent of employees were working in the production sector, 7.8 percent of them in construction sector, 7.5 percent in processing sector, 3.6 percent in agriculture, forestry and fish breeding sector, 2 percent - in the mining industry, 1.7 percent - in the field of water supply, waste treatment and recycling, 1.7 percent - in the production and distribution of electricity, gas and steam.

Some 19.6 percent of those employed in the field of education, 18.5 percent – in trade and vehicle repair sphere, 8.3 percent - medical and social services, 6.6 percent – public administration, 4.5 percent - in the field of administrative and additional services, and 4.5 percent - transport and storage facilities.

Moreover, 3.5 percent of those employed in the services sector work in the fields of scientific and technical activities, 3.2 percent - in the fields of recreation, entertainment and art, 1.8 percent – information and communications, 1.8 percent - financial and insurance activities, 1.4 percent – tourist accommodation and catering, 1 percent - in the area of ​​operations related to real estate and 1.1 percent – in other spheres.

