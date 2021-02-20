Footage from Azerbaijani Gubadly district's Hamzali village (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.20
Trend:
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has shared footage from Hamzali village of Gubadly district liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Feb.20 citing the ministry.
The footage:
Latest
Ankara hosting meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation (PHOTO)
Effectiveness of Turkish weapons clearly demonstrated during Karabakh war - Ministry of National Defense
Turkish companies working on creation of infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Minister of Economy