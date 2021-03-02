Turkish president instructs to shoot TV series about Karabakh war victory
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2
Trend:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered to shoot a series about the victory in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh region and the Khojaly genocide, Fahrettin Altun, head of the PR department of the Turkish Presidential Administration, said.
Altun made the remark at a meeting with Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov, who is on a visit to Turkey, Trend reports on March 2.
“Turkey, together with Azerbaijan, is implementing the projects for filming a series and films upon Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s instructions,” head of the PR department added.
Despite events in Armenia, it's necessary to continue implementation of agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh - Russian official
Latest
Azerbaijani Association of Travel Agencies and Association of Travel Bloggers sign agreement of understanding (PHOTO)
Oil and gas sector: German, Azerbaijani companies discuss opportunities in over 70 virtual B2B meetings (PHOTO)
Assessment of cultural heritage of Azerbaijan's Karabakh must be objective - French MP tells lagazetteaz.fr
Antigua and Barbuda thanks PM Modi for demonstrating 'act of benevolence' by distributing COVID-19 vaccines