Azerbaijan opens new military unit on state border with Armenia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.1

Trend:

A new military unit of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan was opened April 1 on the state border with Armenia in the Azerbaijani Gubadly district liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the State Border Service.

At the ceremony held on this occasion, First Deputy Chairman of the State Border Service, Lieutenant General Rashad Sadigov, made a speech, who conveyed congratulations to Chairman of the State Border Service, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev.

Sadigov noted the worthy participation of border guards in achieving a historic victory in the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Second Karabakh War and performing combat missions at the highest level.

“The organization of service and combat activities of border guard units in the lands of Azerbaijan liberated Armenian occupation within a short period is of great importance,” the lieutenant general said.

Furthermore, the participants of the event got acquainted with the conditions created in the new military unit for border guards, examined the office premises, the barracks and the canteen, technical equipment, vehicles, etc.

Following the event, a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in the service was awarded.