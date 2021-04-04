COVAX sends 84,000 AstraZeneca doses to Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4
Trend:
Some 84,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to Azerbaijan within the COVAX platform, Trend reports.
Representatives of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance, UN and WHO welcomed the individuals who delivered the vaccines at the airport.
