Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.18

Trend:

Some 12 327 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on Apr.18, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 9 860 citizens, and the second one to 2 467 citizens per day.

In total, up until now, 1 337 361 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 889 216 people, and the second - by 448 145 people.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.