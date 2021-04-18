Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.18
Trend:
Some 12 327 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on Apr.18, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 9 860 citizens, and the second one to 2 467 citizens per day.
In total, up until now, 1 337 361 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 889 216 people, and the second - by 448 145 people.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
