Azerbaijan shares footage from Gubadly's Ulashly village (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has issued the footage from Ulashly village of Gubadly district liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Apr.21 referring to a source in the ministry.
The footage:
Latest
Uzbekistan talks increase of competitiveness of Trans-Caspian int’l transport route within Turkic Council
Armenia doesn't comply with clause of Nov.10 statement on restoration of economic and transport ties – Azernews
Baku Higher Oil School organized a webinar on the topic 'Higher Education and Research in the Post-COVID Period' (PHOTO)