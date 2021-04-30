Baku Higher Oil School starts mass vaccination of its employees (PHOTO)

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has begun mass vaccination of its employees against COVID-19.

Vaccination of BHOS employees is being carried out as part of measures implemented in our republic to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Vaccination of the country's population during the ongoing pandemic is being carried out by the state in a planned manner in accordance with the “Vaccination Strategy against COVID-19 in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

According to this strategy, education workers are at high risk of contracting COVID-19. In compliance with the Vaccination Strategy, more than 100 BHOS employees have been vaccinated.

Note that vaccination against coronavirus began in Azerbaijan on January 18. The second round of vaccinations began on February 8.

Taking into account the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which poses a threat to human health, and the need to address the vital challenges facing the global health system, WHO has declared the necessity to use highly effective vaccines to combat the disease around the world.