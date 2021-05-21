Famous Azerbaijani painter Salahov's death huge loss for contemporary art - Russian expert
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21
Trend:
The decease of the People's Painter of Azerbaijan and the USSR, Vice-President of the Russian Academy of Arts, Tahir Salahov is a huge loss for the whole contemporary art, Russian expert Andrey Zolotov said in an interview with TASS, Trend reports.
According to Zolotov, in his activity, Salahov paid special attention to the common man, as evidenced by the cycle of works about the oil workers of Azerbaijan.
The expert called the portrait of the composer Gara Garayev created by the painter, which became one of the ‘highest achievements in portrait art of the 20th and 21st centuries,’ a real masterpiece.
He stressed that Salahov will remain the embodiment of Soviet art.
Salahov deceased in Germany at the age of 92.
