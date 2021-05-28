Azerbaijani gymnast reaches final at 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Vladimir Dolmatov reached the finals in the individual program among men scoring 21,000 points at the 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships, Trend reports on May 28 referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The athlete ranked seventh.

Russian athletes Roman Semenov (22.050 points) and Ilia Ostapenko (21.100 points), gymnast from Spain Miguel Mane (21.750 points), athlete from Brazil Lucas Barbosa (21.750 points), Romanian gymnast Gabriel Bocser (21.500 points), athlete from Bulgaria Antonio Papazov (21.400 points), Italian gymnast Davide Nacci (20.950 points) reached the final.

One of the most large-scale competitions which has been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2021 is the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships.

This event hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time will last till May 29. Some 166 athletes from 22 countries are taking part in the event.

The gymnasts are competing in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups” as well as “Aero Dance” and “Aero Step”.