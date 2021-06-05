Bodies of journalists killed by mine explosion in Kalbajar district delivered to Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

The bodies of the employee of the AzerTAC news agency Magerram Ibrahimov and the operator of the AzTV channel Siraj Abishov, who died as a result of a mine explosion while on duty in Kalbajar, were delivered to Baku, Trend reports.

The body of Ibrahimov was taken to the Binagadi district of Baku, and the body of Abishov was taken to their house in the village of G.Z. Tagiyev in the city of Sumgayit.

The bodies were handed over to family members

Farewell ceremony for journalists will take place this morning. Maharram Ibrahimov will be buried at the cemetery of the Shuraabad settlement of the Absheron region, and Siraj Abishov at the cemetery of the G.Z. Tagiyev settlement in the city of Sumgayit.

On June 4, at about 11:00 (GMT+4), a vehicle with employees of television channels and news agencies who were sent to perform their official duties to Kalbajar district, liberated from the Armenian occupation, hit an anti-tank mine while moving in the direction of Susuzlug village,” the letter said. “As a result, two media workers and one government official were killed, and 4 more people were hospitalized with bodily injuries of varying severity.

Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has opened a criminal case under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code, and intensive operational investigative actions are currently being carried out.