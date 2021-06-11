Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Some 39,985 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 11, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 35,917 citizens, and the second one to 4,068 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,702,023 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,748,035 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 953,988 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.