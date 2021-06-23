Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on June 23
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23
Trend:
Some 47,824 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 23, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 25,682 citizens, and the second one to 22,142 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 3,080,340 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,997,612 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,082,782 people - the second dose.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
