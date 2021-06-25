High probability of COVID-19 Indian strain entering Azerbaijan - TABIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

There is a high probability that the ‘Indian’ strain of the coronavirus will penetrate into Azerbaijan, Nazrin Mustafayeva, an infectious disease specialist of the Working Group on Infectious Diseases of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Nazrin Mustafayeva said, Trend reports.

According to Mustafayeva, this strain has been recorded in more than 90 countries around the world.

"An ‘Indian’ strain of coronavirus has been recorded in 16 provinces of Turkey. Currently, there is a low level of COVID-19 infection in Azerbaijan. No ’Indian’ strain has been detected here so far, but the probability of its penetration into Azerbaijan is high, because we are not isolated from other countries", Mustafayeva said.