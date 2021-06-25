Azerbaijani servicemen’ expedition to "Zafar" peak wraps up (PHOTO/VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

The expedition called “Karabakh is Azerbaijan”, held on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani troops, has ended, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Air Force and climbers of the Gartal Mountain Sports Club participated in the expedition.

The members of the expedition under the lead of the Air Force officer Lieutenant Colonel Zal Nabiyev, and with the participation of head of the Gartal Mountain Sports Club, Rufat Gojayev reached the “Zafar” peak in Guba district.

The climbers conquered the “Zafar” peak, located at an altitude of 4,301 meters above sea level, where they hoisted the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the flags of the Azerbaijani troops, Air Force, and Gartal Mountain Sports Club.