Czech Republic-Denmark match kicks off in Baku as part of EURO 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

A UEFA EURO 2020 football match, hosting Czech Republic going up against the Denmark kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

The match is being held at the Baku Olympic Stadium, as part of the EURO 2020 games hosted by Baku.

EURO 2020 is being held from June 11 to July 11 in 11 European cities. Four Group A games will be held in Baku within EURO 2020.

The European Football Championship was supposed to be held last year but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.