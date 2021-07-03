Azerbaijani wrestlers reach quarterfinals of European Championship in Dortmund
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3
Trend:
Azerbaijani wrestlers reached the quarter finals of the European Junior Championship in Dortmund, Germany, Trend reports on July 3 referring to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.
According to the source, on the sixth day of the competition, Greco-Roman style athletes in the weight categories 60, 67, 72, 82 and 97 kg joined the fight.
Nihat Mammadli defeated the Armenian athlete in the first fight with a score of 3:1.
Hasrat Jafarov achieved an early victory over his rival from Hungary in just 1 minute 35 seconds.
Hasai Hasanli confidently started the competition, defeating the Czech athlete in the first part of the fight. Murad Ahmadiyev lost in the opening fight to a Georgian athlete.
