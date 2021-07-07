Fire breaks out on Gazakh direction of Azerbaijani-Armenian border
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7
Trend:
Fire has broken out on the Gazakh direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Trend reports on July 7 referring to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.
