Azerbaijan’s Shaki city awarded with certificate of inclusion in UNESCO World Heritage List (UPDATE)

The presentation ceremony of the certificate on the inclusion of the historical center of Azerbaijan’s Sheki city together with the Sheki Khans’ Palace in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites was held on July 7, Trend reports on July 7.

While speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev stressed that Sheki is one of the most unique historical places frequently visited by tourists.

Naghiyev also stressed that the issues of protection and development of the historical part of the city are always in the center of attention of the state.

The chairman of the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency said that active and comprehensive work is being carried out on the territory of the reserves subordinated to the agency, the main goal of which is to make them more interesting and attractive by preserving the cultural and historical heritage.

“The close cooperation with UNESCO experts continues,” Naghiyev said. “Besides Sheki, the Khinalig reserve was included in the preliminary list of sites for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List.”

In turn, the head of the Executive Power of Sheki Elkhan Usubov said that the decision taken two years ago is of exceptional importance for the city and will make a great contribution to its socio-economic development.

Head of the Executive Power of Sheki stressed that this event is a logical consequence of purposeful efforts to preserve the cultural and historical heritage, as well as to promote Azerbaijan at the international level.

Usubov suggested annually celebrate City Day on July 7 in Sheki.

In his speech, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Small and Medium Businesses Orkhan Mammadov stressed that Sheki's great tourism potential creates additional benefits for small and medium-sized enterprises operating in the district, as well as potential entrepreneurs.

Mammadov said that the promotion of entrepreneurship in the field of tourism is one of the activities of the agency.

Head of Administration of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture Vasif Eyvazzade said that Sheki was included in the World Heritage List as a result of long and hard work.

Secretary General of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO Elnur Sultanov presented Naghiyev and Usubov a UNESCO certificate on the inclusion of Sheki in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Within the event, a group of people was awarded for merits in preserving the historical and cultural heritage of Sheki, active participation in cultural events and the development of folk art.