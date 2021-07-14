Azerbaijan presents sports uniform of national team for Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

The presentation of the sports uniform of the Azerbaijani national team for the Summer Olympic Games (Tokyo 2020) was held at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports, Trend reports on July 14.

Vice-Presidents of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade, Khazar Isayev, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Ismayil Ismayilov, Rector of the Academy Fuad Hajiyev, Japanese ambassador to Baku Junichi Wada, representatives of the sports community attended the event.

First, video footage about the Tokyo 2020 was shown.

Huseynzade, Ismayilov and Hajiyev delivered speeches.

“The Azerbaijani team is ready for the Olympics,” Huseynzade, Ismayilov and Hajiyev said. “They also said that Azerbaijan will participate in the Summer Olympic Games as a winning country.”

“In case of victory of Azerbaijani athletes, the "Victory days" event will be organized,” Huseynzade, Ismayilov and Hajiyev said. “A film was shot in connection with the 25th anniversary of the Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta, in which the Azerbaijani national team took part for the first time.”

In turn, the Japanese ambassador said that Azerbaijan is ready for the Olympic Games.

The Japanese ambassador expressed confidence that the Azerbaijani national team will successfully perform at the Olympics.

In conclusion, the uniform of the Azerbaijani national team was presented by the models and standard-bearers of the national team - judoka Rustam Orujov and taekwondo fighter Farida Azizova.

Some 44 athletes will represent Azerbaijan at the Olympics.

The Olympic Games will be held from July 23 through August 8, the Paralympic Games from August 24 to September 5.