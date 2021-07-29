Over 190 people used services of social rehabilitation organizations in Azerbaijan since early 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Some 193 people used the services of social rehabilitation organizations in Azerbaijan in the first half of the year, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Social Services under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Vugar Behbudov said, Trend reports on July 29.

Among them are 63 women and 130 men.