Over 190 people used services of social rehabilitation organizations in Azerbaijan since early 2021

Society 29 July 2021 19:24 (UTC+04:00)
Over 190 people used services of social rehabilitation organizations in Azerbaijan since early 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Some 193 people used the services of social rehabilitation organizations in Azerbaijan in the first half of the year, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Social Services under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Vugar Behbudov said, Trend reports on July 29.

Among them are 63 women and 130 men.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Ministry in Uzbekistan opens tender for garages construction
Ministry in Uzbekistan opens tender for garages construction
Kazakh oil refinery opens tender to buy UPS
Kazakh oil refinery opens tender to buy UPS
Turkmen Energy Ministry extends tender for power plant construction
Turkmen Energy Ministry extends tender for power plant construction
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Over 190 people used services of social rehabilitation organizations in Azerbaijan since early 2021 Society 19:24
Iran boosts exports to Iraq Business 19:16
Oklahoma governor, his family members walk throughout Azerbaijan’s Baku city (PHOTO) Society 18:28
Azerbaijani ministry to consider problems related to internet Economy 18:27
Liabilities of Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank increases over 2Q2021 Finance 18:26
Kazakhstan implementing projects in free economic zone Business 18:23
Russia agrees to work on creating oil and gas cluster in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 18:20
Israel interested in establishing long-term co-op with Uzbek textile manufacturers Uzbekistan 18:18
Baku Metro building powerful ventilation infrastructure Transport 18:03
SOCAR to be engaged in building Switzerland’s largest green hydrogen plant Oil&Gas 17:55
Azerbaijan's AzerGold discloses timing of iron ore production at Dashkasan deposit Economy 17:46
Turkmenistan, Qatar interested in building up trade, economic ties Business 17:44
Data on 1H2021 cargo, passenger traffic at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport disclosed Turkey 17:34
Kazakhstan, Russia's Tatarstan discuss potential projects related to Islamic halal products Business 17:33
France calls UK quarantine rules discriminatory, excessive Europe 17:30
Ministry in Uzbekistan opens tender for garages construction Tenders 17:30
Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank notes increase in assets within 2Q2021 Finance 17:28
Kazakhstan increases petroleum oil exports to Romania despite COVID-19 Business 17:26
Kazakhstan, Russia discuss 'green corridor' for or moving agricultural goods Oil&Gas 17:25
Moscow court fines Google over $40,000 for refusing to localize users’ data in Russia Russia 17:24
Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank completes 2Q2021 with profit Finance 17:23
Georgia reveals amount of food products import from Turkmenistan Business 17:21
Israel to offer Pfizer booster shots to people over 60 Israel 17:20
Uzbekistan launches construction of copper processing plant Uzbekistan 17:20
Kazakhstan ready to expand non-commodity exports to Russia's Tatarstan Business 17:18
EBRD names date of approval of loan for waste management project in Azerbaijan's Ganja Finance 17:15
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan agree to further co-op on Dostlug field Oil&Gas 17:14
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 29 Society 17:09
Azerbaijan confirms 615 more COVID-19 cases, 181 recoveries Society 17:05
Big Tech starts requiring vaccines; Twitter closes re-opened U.S. offices US 16:38
Iraqi army helicopter crash kills five Arab World 16:35
Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022 Other News 16:27
Buta Airways to Increase the Number of Flights to Izmir Society 16:16
Riskified begins trading on NYSE today at $3.3b valuation Israel 16:12
Oklahoma State National Guard delegation continues to visit Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:08
Kazakh oil refinery opens tender to buy UPS Tenders 16:02
European Investment Bank signs advisory agreement with Hydrogen Europe Oil&Gas 16:01
Azerbaijan's AzerGold reveals potentially usable, economically efficient ores at Dashkasan deposit Economy 16:01
Iran launches new railway lines in four provinces Transport 15:55
Turkey discloses number of military vehicles transported through its ports since early 2021 Turkey 15:48
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree more than 40 km of state border Kyrgyzstan 15:44
Uzbeki ERIELL Group eyes resuming drilling at Garraf oil field in Iraq Oil&Gas 15:42
Largest tunnel in Iran’s Tehran-Shomal Freeway put into operation Transport 15:38
Azerbaijan opens new military unit in liberated Khojaly (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15:36
EU signs deal with GSK for supply of potential COVID drug Europe 15:30
Turkey discloses traffic stats for 6M2021 at new Istanbul airport Turkey 15:29
Russia records 23,270 new daily COVID-19 cases Russia 15:27
Azerbaijan, S.Korea reached some agreements on reconstruction projects - ambassador Economy 15:20
Georgia names volume of exports of various liquid foods to Turkmenistan Business 15:19
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls on Modi Other News 15:16
Canada sees increase in inorganic chemicals imports from Uzbekistan (Exclusive) Uzbekistan 15:13
Biden administration determined to continue stronger India-US ties: Blinken Other News 15:11
Ministry discloses volume of metallurgical products transported through Turkish ports Turkey 15:06
Russia makes efforts to restore ceasefire regime on Armenian-Azerbaijani border - official Politics 15:04
Armenians left not one intact building in liberated Aghdam - official Politics 15:02
How many vehicles Turkish ports handled in 1H2021? Turkey 14:59
Death toll from COVID-19 in Iran exceeds 90,000 people Society 14:50
Iran's Rasht-Caspian railway project progressing Business 14:49
Hilton posts quarterly profit on recovery in leisure travel demand US 14:41
Ministry discloses volume of oil products transported through Turkish ports Turkey 14:34
Turkey unveils 1H2021 data on shipment of agricultural products via local ports Turkey 14:33
Length of Iran's railway lines to increase – minister Transport 14:28
Chinese companies may finance Iran's Shiraz-Bushehr railway project Business 14:27
International Bank of Azerbaijan completes 2Q2021 with net profit Finance 14:10
Iran to host foreign reps for president-elect Raisi' inauguration Business 14:09
Turkmenistan exports its coffee to Russia Business 14:05
Iran Air to increase amount of flights to France Business 14:04
Ukrainian energy ministry updates on progress in Euro-Asian oil transport corridor project Oil&Gas 14:00
Turkic World media platform now available in two more languages (PHOTO) Politics 14:00
Uzbekistan reveals 1H2021 data on exports of fruit, vegetables Uzbekistan 13:59
Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for July 29 Georgia 13:57
Azerbaijan’s representative offices in Israel - important platforms for expanding business contacts, minister says Business 13:54
Foreign currency demand of Azerbaijani banks declines Finance 13:54
Azerbaijani historical, architectural monuments destroyed during Armenian occupation - Academy of Sciences Politics 13:53
Weapons, ammunition found in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district Society 13:45
New prospects for economic cooperation opened between S.Korea, Azerbaijan - ambassador Economy 13:44
Meet Alumni of British School in Baku Society 13:41
Database and co-op expanding to intensify work of Azerbaijani-Israeli commission - minister (PHOTO) Business 13:32
Baku court announces verdict to members of Armenian sabotage group Politics 13:31
Turkmen Energy Ministry extends tender for power plant construction Tenders 13:23
Iran launches its Yazd-Eqlid railway line Transport 13:21
Another working visit organized to Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 13:20
Turkey reveals 1H2021 cargo movement figures via local ports from Belgium Turkey 13:19
Total assets of Int'l Bank of Azerbaijan grow in 2Q2021 Finance 13:18
Azerbaijan working to approve boundaries of Bershbarmag mountain security zone Tourism 13:16
Armenia creating incidents on border with Azerbaijan to evade obligations under trilateral statement - analyst Politics 13:13
Newly-created Azerbaijani insurance company becomes member of AIA Finance 13:09
Signify focusing on cybersecurity of products, systems, services - VP ICT 13:09
Destroyed houses in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli - very depressing sight - Moscow Bar Association member Society 13:07
Trade-economic contacts between Baku, Minsk maintained despite COVID-19 - Belarusian speaker Business 13:05
Azerbaijan provides necessary equipment for work with livestock on liberated lands Economy 13:01
Turkey discloses 1H2021 volume of cargo shipment through Ambarli port Turkey 12:59
Oman extends nightly COVID-19 lockdown Arab World 12:54
With strong sales, Tesla defines Israel as priority market Israel 12:52
International Bank of Azerbaijan sees growth of 2Q2021 liabilities Finance 12:52
Kazakhstan twofold increases exports to Poland Business 12:51
Uzbekistan eyes building copper-processing plant at mining and metallurgical complex Uzbekistan 12:51
Ford raises 2021 profit outlook, eyes shift to build-to-order US 12:49
Iran shares data on its package for support of non-oil exports Business 12:49
Opening of Azerbaijan's trade mission in Israel - historic event - ambassador Business 12:48
All news