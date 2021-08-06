Azerbaijani gymnast presents exercise with clubs at Tokyo Olympics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Qualifying competitions in individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics, in which Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova, are being held within the framework of the Summer Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, Trend reports.

According to the results of the qualification, ten gymnasts with the best results will advance to the finals.

Aghamirova's performance with clubs resulted in 21,500 points.The composition with clubs became the last exercise, which Agamirova presented in the qualifying round.

Earlier Agamirova demonstrated exercises with a ball (23,400 points), a hoop (23,000) and a ribbon (19,900).

According to the results of four exercises, Agamirova is fifth (87,800 points). Next, the Azerbaijani gymnast will demonstrate an exercise with clubs. The results of the qualifying round will be announced after the performance of all gymnasts.

Agamirova participates in the Olympic Games for the first time. She won a license for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo at the 2019 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships organized in Azerbaijan.