Armenian armed forces subject Azerbaijan Army positions to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7

Trend:

On August 6, at 19:05, 23:30 and 23:50 (GMT +4), the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region, Yukhari Zaghali and Zarkand settlements of the Basarkechar region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Istisu and Yukhari Ayrim settlements of the Kalbajar region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.