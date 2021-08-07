Cemil Cicek joins Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7

Trend:

Cemil Cicek, Speaker of the Parliament of Turkey 2011-2015, Minister of Justice from 2002 to 2007 and Deputy Prime Minister from 2007 to 2011 joined Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center expressed gratitude for the continues support to the work of the center and being assured activities of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center will benefit from the knowledge and experience of Mr Cicek.