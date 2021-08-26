Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 26
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.26
Trend:
Some 84,732 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug.26, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 54,063 citizens, and the second one to 30,169 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 6,419,537 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,884,713 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,534,824 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
