Azerbaijan talks taxes on tutor services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

Taxes have always been imposed on persons engaged in tutoring, spokesperson for the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, Shahin Mammadov said, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark commenting on social media reports that tutors in Azerbaijan will pay 20 percent of their income in tax after deducting the corresponding expenses.

"There are no innovations in the legislation regarding this issue. Every person engaged in entrepreneurship is taxed. Those who teach outside the school are also obliged to pay tax to the state," he added.

According to chapter X of the Tax Code of Azerbaijan, entrepreneurs registered as income taxpayers pay income tax in the amount of 20 percent of the income received for services rendered, after deducting the costs associated with obtaining this income, as well as the number of mandatory payments provided for by law.