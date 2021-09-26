Azerbaijan judo team wins second gold medal at Grand Prix in Zagreb
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.26
Trend:
The Azerbaijani judo team won another gold medal at the Grand Prix in Zagreb (Croatia), Trend reports.
Azerbaijani judoka Mamedali Mehdiyev (90 kg), who entered the quarterfinals, first defeated Sebastian Oldak (Poland), then Vachid Borchashvili (Austria) and Huseyn Khalmurzaev (Russia) and reached the final. In the final battle, the representative of Azerbaijan defeated Luka Maisuradze (Georgia) and became the winner of the Grand Prix.
Previously the gold medal was won by the Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg).
Azerbaijan is represented at the tournament, which is attended by over 240 athletes, by two judokas.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Victory in second Karabakh war inscribed in Azerbaijan's glorious history - Turkish president's adviser (PHOTO/VIDEO)
History written by victorious Azerbaijani Army is solid foundation for further dev't - Turkic Council SecGen
Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation thanks to leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - Turkish ambassador (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan victorious in 44-day war thanks to strength of its army, people - Turkish military expert
All countries based on truth, justice rejoice over Azerbaijan's victory - Iranian ambassador (Exclusive)
Digitalization - most important tool for ensuring transparency of transit traffic, says Azerbaijani minister