Azerbaijan judo team wins second gold medal at Grand Prix in Zagreb

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.26

Trend:

The Azerbaijani judo team won another gold medal at the Grand Prix in Zagreb (Croatia), Trend reports.

Azerbaijani judoka Mamedali Mehdiyev (90 kg), who entered the quarterfinals, first defeated Sebastian Oldak (Poland), then Vachid Borchashvili (Austria) and Huseyn Khalmurzaev (Russia) and reached the final. In the final battle, the representative of Azerbaijan defeated Luka Maisuradze (Georgia) and became the winner of the Grand Prix.

Previously the gold medal was won by the Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg).

Azerbaijan is represented at the tournament, which is attended by over 240 athletes, by two judokas.