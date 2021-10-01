Congratulations to Presidential Scholars on their admission to universities

According to the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On granting Presidential Scholarships to students enrolled in higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the 2021/2022 academic year" dated September 29, 2021, 102 students were awarded Presidential Scholarships.

Students from 9 universities in Azerbaijan received a Presidential Scholarship.

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) tops this list. Of the 102 Presidential Scholars, 33 are BHOS students. This is the highest indicator in the history of Azerbaijani education.

Below is the list of Presidential Scholars by universities: