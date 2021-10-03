Azerbaijan confirms 712 more COVID-19 cases, 1 813 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.3
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 712 new COVID-19 cases, 1,813 patients have recovered, and 14 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 485,987 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 464,611 of them have recovered, and 6,573 people have died. Currently, 14,803 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,760 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,887,165 tests have been conducted so far.
