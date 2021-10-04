Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

Trend:

Some 1,061 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct. 4, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 232 citizens, and the second one to 829 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,738,000 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,808,374 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,929,626 people - the second dose.