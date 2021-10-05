Azerbaijan confirms 826 more COVID-19 cases, 1,597 recoveries (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 19:36
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 826 new COVID-19 cases, 1,597 patients have recovered, and 15 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 487,204 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 467,043 of them have recovered, and 6,599 people have died. Currently, 13,562 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,201 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,902,328 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Practical activity being held within Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
We will be able to provide whole world with complete information about Armenian atrocities - President Aliyev
Turkey and Russia have great role to play in establishing stability in region today - President Aliyev
We rightly celebrated victory in April battles as glorious victory of our Army - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijani-Turkish "Indestructible Brotherhood-2021" military exercises in Nakhchivan continue (PHOTO)
We ended the war with Victory, now we have started a period of peace with victory and we will end it with victory too - President Aliyev
We consider territory where we are stationed the territory of Azerbaijan and we are right - President Aliyev
Heartfelt moments from meeting of President Aliyev with public representatives in Jabrayil (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Russian pharmaceutical exporters have potential to increase their presence in Azerbaijan - Russian Trade rep
Remarkable footage: President Ilham Aliyev views Harop unmanned aerial vehicles in Jabrayil (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Some Iranian provincial mullah recently opened his mouth and fabricated slander against Azerbaijan, I said not to pay attention - President Aliyev (VIDEO)
At meeting in Vienna, FMs of Minsk Group countries gave me text of statement, I said that I would not sign it - President Aliyev
End been put to mythology, nobody talks about “invincible Armenian army” any more, says Azerbaijani president
We mobilized all our resources and will continue to do so in order to restore Jabrayil and all other districts - President Aliyev (FULL SPEECH)