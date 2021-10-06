NEQSOL Holding announces partnership between NEQSOL Academy and LinkedIn Learning

NEQSOL Holding has launched a new collaboration between its digital learning & engagement platform, NEQSOL Academy, and the internationally acclaimed online course provider, LinkedIn Learning.

The partnership will host a fully integrated platform for NEQSOL Holding and its companies’ employees to upskill in business, technology and creative professionalism through expert-led course videos. Employees will have the opportunity to earn qualifications with the support of professional certification exam preparation courses, accredited by authorised institutions such as PMI, ISACA, ORACLE, SHRM, Six Sigma.

The platform’s broad and extensive course library will boast over 16,000 LinkedIn Learning courses created by renowned industry experts. The partnership builds on NEQSOL Holding’s commitment to constructive career development opportunities for its employees and highlights a significant expansion of LinkedIn Learning’s presence in the CIS region.

LinkedIn Learning courses will enrich NEQSOL Academy’s vast library, which also features top-tier educational resources from Harvard Business School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School. The collaboration also reinforces the recent recognition of the Holding’s achievements in the category of Succession and Career Management, where it won both a Silver Award from the Brandon Hall Group and a Gold Stevie® Award for its Succession Readiness Program.

Yusif Jabbarov, CEO of NEQSOL Holding, said:

“At NEQSOL Holding we believe that the most important investment any company can make is in its employees. We are continually looking for new ways in which we can provide learning and development opportunities and we are pleased to be playing a key role in expanding LinkedIn Learning’s presence in the CIS region.”

Meric Tunc, Chief Human Capital Officer of NEQSOL Holding, said:

“We are proud to provide more professional development and career progression opportunities for our valued employees. The world has never been more digitally connected and forging this relationship with LinkedIn Learning will enable us to continue to better meet the professional needs of our employees in the digital age.”

Tom Newman, Head of Venture Markets for Learning & Engagement Solutions at LinkedIn, said:

“It is an absolute pleasure to see the start of our collaboration with NEQSOL Holding and to be an executive sponsor for one of our biggest LinkedIn Learning projects in the CIS region. Companies putting an additional effort on employee development will benefit from the outcomes of higher employee engagement, lower attrition rates and stronger employer brand. NEQSOL Holding is doing this at its best and will lead by example with NEQSOL Academy and LinkedIn Learning.”

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating in energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries in the UK, the USA, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the UAE and more. The holding has a professional team of more than 10,000 employees. The majority of the companies within the group have been active in their respective fields of operation for more than two decades. The holding brings these companies together to build a multifaceted and multi-industry business portfolio that ultimately helps strengthen strategic management and synergies between the companies. NEQSOL Holding plans to expand its business activities by entering both new geographies and business areas.