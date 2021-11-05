COVID-19 pandemic reveals shortcomings worldwide - former Slovenian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

COVID-19 pandemic has revealed shortcomings worldwide, former President of Slovenia Danilo Turk said during ‘Public Health and the People’s vaccine’ panel within the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19”, Trend reports on Nov. 5.

The former president noted that the conclusions drawn from the COVID-19 pandemic will help shape a vision for the future.

"We must unite efforts on a single global platform to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic,” Turk said. “Healthcare must now be available to all.”

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.